Japan Market climbed-up on weak yen, easing Middle East concern

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index surged 354.96 points, or 0.91%, to finish at 39,347.04. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange spurted 25.70 points, 0.95%, to 2,728.32.
Total 21 of 33 TSE sectors closed higher, with Transportation Equipment being top performer, up 1.98%, followed by Securities & Commodities Futures (up 1.93%), Oil & Coal Products (up 1.9%), Banks (up 1.31%), and Real Estate (up 1.31%) sectors, while Mining was bottom performer (down 0.42%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Among blue chip shares, chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron rose 1.1% and AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group advanced 0.7%. Toyota Motor was up 2.2%, along with fellow automakers Suzuki Motor and Honda Motor, gaining 3.5% and 1.5%.
CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen moved in the upper 151 range against greenback. At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 151.87-88 yen compared to 151.33-35 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News