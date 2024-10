Japanese markets advanced on hopes for solid earning after Uniqlo clothing chain Fast Retailing reported a stronger-than-expected net profit forecast for this business year the previous day.

The Nikkei average rose 0.57 percent to 39,605.80, led by retailers and financials. The broader Topix index settled 0.24 percent lower at 2,706.20.

