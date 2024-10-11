Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 25,048, a premium of 83.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,964.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 34.20 points or 0.14% to 24,964.25.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 1.24% to 13.33.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Wells Fargo's profit falls on lower interest income in September quarter

Retired umpire Aleem Dar named Pakistan selector as PCB rejig committee

Mumbai Trump Tower residents sue builder over unfulfilled private jet time

LIVE: We continue to monitor situation closely, says MEA on West Asia conflict

Improve payment systems' accessibility for disabled persons: RBI to banks

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story