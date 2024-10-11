Nifty October futures trade at premium

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 25,048, a premium of 83.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,964.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 34.20 points or 0.14% to 24,964.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 1.24% to 13.33.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.