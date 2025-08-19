Dollar index seen gaining ground around 98 mark

The dollar index is seen gaining ground around 98 mark on Tuesday amid positive signals toward a possible resolution of the Ukraine-Russia war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signalled that he is open to having a trilateral meeting with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to negotiate end to the Russia-Ukraine war. Moreover, the S&P Global Ratings agency affirmed the US 'AA+/A-1+' sovereign ratings while maintaining a Stable outlook on steady, albeit high, deficits. Meanwhile, investors are looking ahead to the Federal Reserves annual Jackson Hole symposium later this week for further cues on the path of interest rates. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting almost flat around 98 mark. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are also staying largely unchanged in tune with dollar movement at $1.1684 and $1.3510 respectively.
