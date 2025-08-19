Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index seen gaining ground around 98 mark

Dollar index seen gaining ground around 98 mark

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The dollar index is seen gaining ground around 98 mark on Tuesday amid positive signals toward a possible resolution of the Ukraine-Russia war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signalled that he is open to having a trilateral meeting with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to negotiate end to the Russia-Ukraine war. Moreover, the S&P Global Ratings agency affirmed the US 'AA+/A-1+' sovereign ratings while maintaining a Stable outlook on steady, albeit high, deficits. Meanwhile, investors are looking ahead to the Federal Reserves annual Jackson Hole symposium later this week for further cues on the path of interest rates. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting almost flat around 98 mark. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are also staying largely unchanged in tune with dollar movement at $1.1684 and $1.3510 respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meera Industries gains on bagging export orders

HLE Glascoat Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Glenmark Pharma's US arm to launch Micafungin injection in the US market

Aryaman Capital Markets hits the roof on appointing Pradeep Mardhekar as CFO

KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story