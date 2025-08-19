HLE Glascoat Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cropster Agro Ltd, IFGL Refractories Ltd, Magellanic Cloud Ltd and Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 August 2025.

HLE Glascoat Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 498.65 at 19-Aug-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25857 shares in the past one month.

Cropster Agro Ltd surged 17.34% to Rs 22.74. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.8 lakh shares in the past one month. IFGL Refractories Ltd soared 17.29% to Rs 270.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 64884 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2709 shares in the past one month. Magellanic Cloud Ltd rose 15.83% to Rs 89.22. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.84 lakh shares in the past one month.