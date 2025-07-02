Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets end lower

Japanese markets end lower

Image
Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets ended lower after Trump criticized Japan's trade policies and threatened to raise import tariffs on the country to 30 or 35 percent.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump criticized Japan's reluctance to accept imports of U.S. rice, as well as the imbalance in auto trade between the two countries.

The Nikkei average fell 0.56 percent to 39,762.48 while the broader Topix index settled 0.21 percent lower at 2,826.04. Kawasaki Heavy Industries lost 5 percent and Konami Group Corp plunged 6.9 percent while Daikin Industries surged 4.6 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China's Shanghai composite index ends marginally lower

Benchmarks trade with substantial losses; financial services shares under pressure

Barometers edge higher; breadth strong

Barometers end with moderates cuts; Nifty settles below 25,500

Sambhv Steel Tubes jumps on debut

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story