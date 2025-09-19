Japanese markets end lower

Japanese markets ended lower as the Bank of Japan's hawkish tilt lifted the yen. The Nikkei average dropped 0.57 percent to 45,045.81 while the broader Topix index closed down 0.35 percent at 3,147.68.

Japan's two-year government bond yield rose to the highest since 2008 after the Bank of Japan held rates as expected but announced the start of its oversized ETF and REIT holdings, marking a significant and symbolic step away from the ultra-loose policies of the Abenomics era.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News