Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets end lower

Japanese markets end lower

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets ended lower as the Bank of Japan's hawkish tilt lifted the yen. The Nikkei average dropped 0.57 percent to 45,045.81 while the broader Topix index closed down 0.35 percent at 3,147.68.

Japan's two-year government bond yield rose to the highest since 2008 after the Bank of Japan held rates as expected but announced the start of its oversized ETF and REIT holdings, marking a significant and symbolic step away from the ultra-loose policies of the Abenomics era.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Market snaps three-day winning streak; consumer durable stocks tumble

TCC Concept hits the roof after inking pact to acquire Pepperfry

Output in India projected to fall by a bit more than 0.2%, subject to higher than average tariffs: BIS

Royal Enfield partners with Flipkart

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story