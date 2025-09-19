Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCC Concept hits the roof after inking pact to acquire Pepperfry

TCC Concept hits the roof after inking pact to acquire Pepperfry

Sep 19 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
TCC Concept hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 543.35 after the company has executed a term sheet to acquire up to 100% stake in Pepperfry.

The acquisition of Pepperfry is intended to strengthen the companys presence in the e-commerce and digital marketplace space, complementing its core focus on technology-driven platforms.

By integrating Pepperfrys established furniture and home goods marketplace with the companys innovation and digital expertise, the company aims to enhance customer experience, create operational synergies, and unlock new growth opportunities. This acquisition is in line with the companys vision of building scalable and technology enabled consumer platforms.

TCC Concept is a technology-driven company operating within the commercial real estate sector, offering innovative services such as commercial space aggregation, AI-powered sales funnel optimisation and tailored enterprise solutions. Its diverse portfolio includes ventures like Brantford India for property aggregation, AltRr for AI-based real estate platforms and NES Data for eco-friendly data centers.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 73.5% to Rs 9.42 crore on 87.2% increase in net sales to Rs 22.11 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

