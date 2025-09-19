Royal Enfield partners with Flipkart

Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycle range to be sold on Flipkart from 22 September 2025

Royal Enfield today announced its partnership with Flipkart - India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace. The partnership offers customers with flexible payment options that will make their purchase of a Royal Enfield motorcycle more convenient and accessible.

For the first time, Royal Enfield's entire 350cc portfolio will be available on an e-commerce platform, bringing its purpose-built, iconic motorcycles much closer to customers with just a click. Royal Enfield's 350cc range - the Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350 and the new Meteor 350 will be available on Flipkart, starting 22 September 2025, in five cities - Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai. The customer journey for delivery and after-sales support will be fulfilled by their preferred Royal Enfield authorised dealer in these cities.