Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Enfield partners with Flipkart

Royal Enfield partners with Flipkart

Image
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycle range to be sold on Flipkart from 22 September 2025

Royal Enfield today announced its partnership with Flipkart - India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace. The partnership offers customers with flexible payment options that will make their purchase of a Royal Enfield motorcycle more convenient and accessible.

For the first time, Royal Enfield's entire 350cc portfolio will be available on an e-commerce platform, bringing its purpose-built, iconic motorcycles much closer to customers with just a click. Royal Enfield's 350cc range - the Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350 and the new Meteor 350 will be available on Flipkart, starting 22 September 2025, in five cities - Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai. The customer journey for delivery and after-sales support will be fulfilled by their preferred Royal Enfield authorised dealer in these cities.

Customers opting to purchase their favourite Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycle on Flipkart will also get full GST benefits, applicable from 22 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Monsoon rainfall up 7% compared to long period average this season

US Dollar shows signs of divergence from previous historical patterns, notes BIS

Graphite India acquires 6.82% stake in NYSE-listed Grafrech International

PC Jeweller Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

L&T secures significant orders under its CE & IPDD verticals

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story