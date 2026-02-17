Japanese markets end lower after GDP data

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as investors monitored the latest developments on the geopolitical front and awaited cues from upcoming U.S. economic readings, including gross domestic product data, PCE inflation figures and minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting.

Trading volumes were thin as markets in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Gold extended losses to dip below $4,900 an ounce, pressured by easing geopolitical tensions ahead of the second round of talks in Geneva between the United States and Iran.

The dollar strengthened while oil prices fell on oversupply concerns following reports that OPEC+ is considering resuming output hikes in April.