Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Japanese markets ended mixed after a choppy session. The Nikkei average rose 0.38 percent to 37,028.27 while the broader Topix index slipped 0.29 percent to 2,700.76.

Semiconductor-related shares advanced, with Advantest surging 3.7 percent and Tokyo Electron rising 1.7 percent. Technology investor SoftBank added 1.4 percent.

Japan posted a current account deficit of 257.6 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday. Exports were up 2.1 percent on year at 7.502 trillion yen and imports surged an annual 17.7 percent to 10.440 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 2.937 trillion yen.

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

