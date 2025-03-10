Japanese markets ended mixed after a choppy session

Semiconductor-related shares advanced, with Advantest surging 3.7 percent and Tokyo Electron rising 1.7 percent. Technology investor SoftBank added 1.4 percent.
Japan posted a current account deficit of 257.6 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday. Exports were up 2.1 percent on year at 7.502 trillion yen and imports surged an annual 17.7 percent to 10.440 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 2.937 trillion yen.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content