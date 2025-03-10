Krystal Integrated Services bags order worth Rs 84 crore

Krystal Integrated Services announced that it has received a contract worth Rs 84.41 crore from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, for providing sanitation services at their research center.

The project, valued at approximately Rs 84.41 crore, is to be executed within 2 years.

Meanwhile, the company announced a secured work order from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for providing sanitation services.

Sanjay Dighe, CEO & whole-time director of Krystal Integrated Services, said, We are honored to be entrusted with this crucial sanitization contract for the PGIMER. This partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reflects our unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of hygiene in healthcare institutions.

Krystal Integrated Services is mainly in the business of Providing Facilities Management Services, Security Agency Services, Housekeeping Services, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 18.06% to Rs 10.59 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 8.97 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations fell 2.36% to Rs 276.37 crore as against Rs 283.07 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Shares of Krystal Integrated Services fell 2.74% to Rs 450.35 on the BSE.

