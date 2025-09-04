Sensex spurts 414 pts; Nifty trades above 24,800 level

The headline equity indices traded with decent gains in the afternoon trade after the government cut taxes on several goods as part of a major GST overhaul. The move aims to boost consumer spending ahead of the festive season and ease the impact of high U.S. tariffs, among other factors. Market participants focus on GST reforms announced by the GST Council eclipsed the impact of the weekly expiry of Sensex F&O contracts.

The Nifty traded above the 24,800 level. Auto, financial services and FMCG shares advanced while PSU bank, oil & gas and IT shares declined.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 413.57 points or 0.51% to 80,981.31. The Nifty 50 index added 104.55 points or 0.41% to 24,817.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.22% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.21%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,972 shares rose and 2,067 shares fell. A total of 185 shares were unchanged. Gainers & Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 6.27%), Bajaj Finance (up 4.92%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.68%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 1.95%) and Trent (up 1.82%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Tata Consumer Products (down 2.22%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.85%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.21%), Bharat Electronics (down 1.22%) and Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.07%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

GST Reforms: The GST Council approved the significant rate cuts on several essential items. Effective from September 22nd, the new rates aim to boost consumption by shifting to a two-slab structure of 5% and 18%, abolishing the 12% and 28% rates. A special 40% GST slab has been introduced for super luxury and sin goods. In a major relief to the automobile and two-wheeler sector, GST on small cars and motorcycles with engine capacity up to 350cc has been reduced from 28% to 18%, a move aimed at boosting demand in the mass mobility segment. Additionally, parts and accessories of motorcycles up to 350cc will now attract 18% GST instead of 28%.

On the other hand, the levy on premium motorcycles exceeding 350cc has been sharply raised from 28% to 40%, making high-end bikes costlier. The GST Council exempted individual life and health insurance policies from the 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST). Several fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) currently taxed at 12% or 18% will now fall under the 5% bracket. Further, GST on tractors (except road tractors for semi-trailers above 1800cc) has been redcued to 5% from 12%. For road tractors with engines above 1800cc, the tax was lowered to 18% from 28%. Additionally, GST on tractor tyres and parts was slashed from 18% to 5%.

In education segment, the council reduced GST on pencils, crayons, pastels, drawing charcoal, chalk sticks, and tailors chalk from 12% to nil. Exercise books, graph books, laboratory notebooks, and notebooks too have been exempted from GST, compared with 12% earlier. Additionally, boxes, pouches, wallets, and writing compendiums of paper or paperboard containing assorted stationery will now attract 5% GST instead of 12%. Stocks in Spotlight: Paisalo Digital jumped 4.14% after the companys board approved raising Rs 50 crore through issuance of debt securities via private placement. Force Motors fell 5.31%. The company said that its domestic sales jumped 6.60% to 2,295 units in August 2025, as against 2,153 units sold in August 2024.

Angel One shed 0.11%. The firm announced that its client base jumped 26% to 33.57 million in August 2025, compared with 26.65 million in August 2024. CFF Fluid Control advanced 1.83% after the company announced that it had received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Indian Navys Material Organisation for the supply of various equipment under the P75 submarine project. Global Markets: European stocks opened mixed on Thursday as traders assess the fate of Trumps tariffs Asian market traded mixed as investors awaiting Australias household spending data for July later in the day. Global bond markets will continue to be in focus with long-dated borrowing costs around the world under pressure. The U.S. 30-year Treasury yield nudged above 5% on Wednesday morning for the first time since July after a court ruled that most of the Trump administrations tariffs are illegal, raising questions over the future of tariff revenues.