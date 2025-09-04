Barometers trade with small gains; consumer durables shares rally for 6th day

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 117.91 points or 0.15% to 80,685.95. The Nifty 50 index shed 9.75 points or 0.04% to 24,726.60.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.56% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.47%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,823 shares rose and 2,252 shares fell. A total of 181 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Consumer durables index rose 0.25% to 39,906.05. The index jumped 4.13% in the sixth trading sessions.
Bata India (up 6.85%), V-Guard Industries (up 1.56%), Havells India (up 1.36%), PG Electroplast (up 1.31%) and Amber Enterprises India (up 1.19%), Cera Sanitaryware (up 1.14%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 1.05%), Century Plyboards (India) (up 0.81%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 0.72%) and Whirlpool of India (up 0.51%) added.
On the other hand, Kalyan Jewellers India (down 2.01%), Voltas (down 1.18%) and Blue Star (down 0.65%) edged lower.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.44% to 6.512 from the previous close of 6.541.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.1025 compared with its close of 88.0200 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement fell 0.77% to Rs 106,351.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.07% to 98.23.
The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.24% to 4.201.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement fell 59 cents or 0.87% to $67.01 a barrel.
Stocks in Spotlight:
UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC) rose 0.64%. The company has announced the appointment of Vetri Subramaniam as its next managing director & chief executive officer, effective 1 February 2026.
ITI fell 2.03. The company announced that it has been empanelled as a system integrator for implementation of IT infrastructure related projects on behalf of Guj Info Petro (GIPL).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app