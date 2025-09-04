Indices edge higher in early trade; Nifty jumps above 24,900 level

The domestic equity indices traded with major gains in early trade after the government announced significant GST rate cuts aimed at boosting festive season consumption and offsetting the impact of steep U.S. tariffs.

The Nifty traded above the 24,900 level. Auto, FMCG and financial services shares advanced while metal, IT and pharma shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 649.96 points or 0.81% to 81,231.79. The Nifty 50 index added 196.45 points or 0.81% to 24,914.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.35% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.32%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,088 shares rose and 924 shares fell. A total of 198 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,666.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,495.33 crore in the Indian equity market on 3 September 2025, provisional data showed. GST Reforms: The GST Council approved the significant rate cuts on several essential items. Effective from September 22nd, the new rates aim to boost consumption by shifting to a two-slab structure of 5% and 18%, abolishing the 12% and 28% rates. A special 40% GST slab has been introduced for super luxury and sin goods.

Cement stocks, Coal India, apparel makers, footwear brands, consumer durables, and auto stocksall of these will be in focus after the revised GST rate announcements. On the flip side, the exemption from GST for insurance policies and an increase in the rate for beverages will put these stocks under the spotlight as well. Stocks in Spotlight: SPML Infra shed 0.33%. The company has appointed Abhinandan Sethi as managing director (MD) for a term of five consecutive years, effective 3 September 2025. Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose 0.13%. The company has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 2,600 crore from MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) for the supply of key equipment for its upcoming power project.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.18% to 6.557 from the previous close of 6.569. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.0000 compared with its close of 88.0200 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement fell 1.23% to Rs 105,876. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.07% to 98.23. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.14% to 4.217. In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement fell 34 cents or 0.50% to $67.26 a barrel.

Global Markets: Asian market traded mixed on Thursday as investors awaiting Australias household spending data for July later in the day Global bond markets will continue to be in focus with long-dated borrowing costs around the world under pressure. The U.S. 30-year Treasury yield nudged above 5% on Wednesday morning for the first time since July after a court ruled that most of the Trump administrations tariffs are illegal, raising questions over the future of tariff revenues. Overnight on Wall Street, U.S equities closed mixed. The S&P 500 rose Wednesday, boosted by tech shares after a federal court decision in an Alphabet antitrust case fueled optimism that the tech giants would be able to weather regulatory threats.