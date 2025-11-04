Japanese markets tumble on tech stocks profit booking

Japanese markets tumbled as tech stocks succumbed to profit taking and a survey showed Japan's manufacturing activity shrank at the fastest pace in 19 months in October.

The Nikkei average fell 1.74 percent to 51,497.20 as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend. The broader Topix index closed 0.65 percent lower at 3,310.14.

Technology investor SoftBank Group plunged 7 percent and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest plummeted 5.9 percent.

