Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets tumble on tech stocks profit booking

Japanese markets tumble on tech stocks profit booking

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets tumbled as tech stocks succumbed to profit taking and a survey showed Japan's manufacturing activity shrank at the fastest pace in 19 months in October.

The Nikkei average fell 1.74 percent to 51,497.20 as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend. The broader Topix index closed 0.65 percent lower at 3,310.14.

Technology investor SoftBank Group plunged 7 percent and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest plummeted 5.9 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China benchmark drops 0.41%

Lenskart Solutions IPO subscribed 28.26 times

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) IPO subscribed 57%

Chalet Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 154.84 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.88% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story