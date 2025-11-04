Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.77% to Rs 2314.70 crore

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions rose 29.88% to Rs 179.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 138.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.77% to Rs 2314.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1932.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2314.701932.6116.2414.86331.98250.22222.42171.03179.52138.22

