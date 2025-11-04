Chalet Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 154.84 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 95.02% to Rs 735.31 crore

Net profit of Chalet Hotels reported to Rs 154.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 138.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 95.02% to Rs 735.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 377.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.735.31377.0540.7039.66262.36121.79204.9579.42154.84-138.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News