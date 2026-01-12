Jash Engineering bags orders worth Rs 74 crore in December; orderbook rises to Rs 912 crore

Jash Engineering said that in the month of December 2025, the consolidated orders received by the company are worth Rs. 74 crore.

Out of the total orders, contracts worth Rs 28 crore are for Indian market while the remaining ones, which are worth Rs 46 crore, are for markets outside India.

The significant contributors to the monthly order booking of December 2025 are Enviro Infra Engineers (Delhi), Reliance Industries (Mumbai) & Vindhya Telelinks (Rewa) from India and REC Engineering (Hong Kong) & Cartersville WPCP Expansion (USA) from international market.

As on 01 January 2026, the total consolidated order book position of the company is Rs. 912 crore. Out of this, orders worth Rs 284 crore are for Indian market and orders worth Rs 628 crore are for markets outside India.

The company further said that as on 01 January 2026, consolidated orders worth Rs 31 crore have been negotiated with clients and formal purchase orders for the same are awaited. Jash Engineering manufactures engineering products for wastewater treatment. The company offers products for use in water and wastewater pumping stations and treatment plants, storm water pumping stations, water transmission lines, desalination, power, steel, cement, paper & pulp, petrochemicals, chemicals, fertilisers and other process plants. The company's consolidated net profit declined 30.29% to Rs 11.16 crore despite a 12.87% increase in revenue to Rs 157.54 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.