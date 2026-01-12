Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siyaram Recycling Inds secures Rs 4-cr order from Saanvi Metal Craft

Siyaram Recycling Inds secures Rs 4-cr order from Saanvi Metal Craft

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Siyaram Recycling Industries announced that it has received an order worth Rs 4.04 crore from Saanvi Metal Craft for brass scrap honey, as per ISRI standards.

According to a regulatory filing, the order is scheduled to be executed over a period of six months. The company clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity and that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Siyaram Recycling Industries is primarily engaged in the recycling of brass scrap.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 93.8% to Rs 14.57 crore on a 23.9% rise in net sales to Rs 511.56 crore in FY25 over FY24.

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

