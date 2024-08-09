Jay Shree Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.99 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.48% to Rs 162.72 croreNet loss of Jay Shree Tea & Industries reported to Rs 8.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 16.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 162.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 179.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales162.72179.76 -9 OPM %1.26-4.47 -PBDT-3.1521.84 PL PBT-8.9916.32 PL NP-8.9916.32 PL
