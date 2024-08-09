Tokyo Plast International standalone net profit rises 533.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.17% to Rs 17.80 croreNet profit of Tokyo Plast International rose 533.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.17% to Rs 17.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.8014.57 22 OPM %8.546.93 -PBDT1.190.76 57 PBT0.470.03 1467 NP0.380.06 533
