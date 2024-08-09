Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tokyo Plast International standalone net profit rises 533.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 22.17% to Rs 17.80 crore

Net profit of Tokyo Plast International rose 533.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.17% to Rs 17.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17.8014.57 22 OPM %8.546.93 -PBDT1.190.76 57 PBT0.470.03 1467 NP0.380.06 533

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

