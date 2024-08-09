Gratex Industries standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.81% to Rs 1.01 crore

Net profit of Gratex Industries declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.81% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.011.054.956.670.050.070.010.040.010.03

