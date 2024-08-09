Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 34.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.07% to Rs 117.14 crore

Net profit of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure declined 34.42% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.07% to Rs 117.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 128.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.117.14128.827.077.895.107.264.146.403.415.20

