Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 34.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 34.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 9.07% to Rs 117.14 crore

Net profit of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure declined 34.42% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.07% to Rs 117.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 128.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales117.14128.82 -9 OPM %7.077.89 -PBDT5.107.26 -30 PBT4.146.40 -35 NP3.415.20 -34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 9: Sensex climbs 820 pts; Nifty hold 24,350; Ola hits 20% upper circuit

Bangladesh crisis: 1,200 escaped prisoners may cross into India, says BSF

M&M seeks approval for $3 billion China's Shaanxi Automobile JV: Report

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aditi and Diksha in action; Aman's bronze medal bout at 11 PM

Sebi asks mutual fund industry to proactively conduct stress test

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story