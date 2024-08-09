Hariom Pipe Industries standalone net profit rises 13.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.92% to Rs 343.18 crore

Net profit of Hariom Pipe Industries rose 13.41% to Rs 17.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 42.92% to Rs 343.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 240.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.343.18240.1212.9811.7134.6024.9422.7119.7517.5115.44

