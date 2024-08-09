Hariom Pipe Industries standalone net profit rises 13.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.92% to Rs 343.18 croreNet profit of Hariom Pipe Industries rose 13.41% to Rs 17.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 42.92% to Rs 343.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 240.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales343.18240.12 43 OPM %12.9811.71 -PBDT34.6024.94 39 PBT22.7119.75 15 NP17.5115.44 13
