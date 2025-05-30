Jay Ushin standalone net profit declines 15.27% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.19% to Rs 228.90 crore

Net profit of Jay Ushin declined 15.27% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.19% to Rs 228.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 185.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.21% to Rs 12.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.76% to Rs 855.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 726.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

