Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 61.76% to Rs 36.05 crore

Net loss of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 61.76% to Rs 36.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 94.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.63% to Rs 10.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 38.33% to Rs 310.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 502.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

36.0594.28310.02502.73-7.933.313.958.822.657.5725.0956.18-1.013.8010.4341.91-0.695.6510.4329.49

