Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 2.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.27% to Rs 242.27 crore

Net profit of Jay Ushin rose 2.95% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.27% to Rs 242.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 212.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.242.27212.023.814.559.068.134.984.143.493.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News