Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit rises 19.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 63.76 crore

Net profit of Bihar Sponge Iron rose 19.86% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 63.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024.63.7663.76-7.04-8.122.762.521.751.461.751.46

