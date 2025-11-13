Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 18.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.82% to Rs 17.12 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 18.88% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.82% to Rs 17.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.17.1213.2938.0829.659.886.889.706.725.924.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News