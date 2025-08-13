Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 76.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 76.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.38% to Rs 214.13 crore

Net profit of Jay Ushin rose 76.83% to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.38% to Rs 214.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 195.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales214.13195.77 9 OPM %4.294.46 -PBDT9.197.95 16 PBT5.274.04 30 NP4.582.59 77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US Dollar experienced heightened volatility; DXY declined over 4% on US tariff announcement

Aarti Pharmalabs slides after Q1 PAT tumbles 11% YoY to Rs 50 cr

Avanti Feeds gains as Q1 PAT climbs 39% YoY to Rs 178 cr

SEBI proposes number of initiatives to make market ecosystem to be future-ready

Indices open higher in early trade; breadth strong

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story