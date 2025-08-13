Jay Ushin standalone net profit rises 76.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.38% to Rs 214.13 crore

Net profit of Jay Ushin rose 76.83% to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.38% to Rs 214.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 195.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.214.13195.774.294.469.197.955.274.044.582.59

