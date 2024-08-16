Jayant Agro Organics consolidated net profit rises 45.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 29.05% to Rs 716.32 crore

Net profit of Jayant Agro Organics rose 45.92% to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.05% to Rs 716.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 555.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales716.32555.07 29 OPM %4.323.76 -PBDT25.7619.20 34 PBT21.0515.66 34 NP15.5710.67 46

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

