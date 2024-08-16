Gold Rock Investments consolidated net profit rises 383.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 334.59% to Rs 5.78 croreNet profit of Gold Rock Investments rose 383.78% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 334.59% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.781.33 335 OPM %93.9484.96 -PBDT5.411.13 379 PBT5.371.11 384 NP5.371.11 384
