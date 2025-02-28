Jayant (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Jayant (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.060.100-20.000-0.020-0.020-0.02

