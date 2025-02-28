Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jayant (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Jayant (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.10 -40 OPM %0-20.00 -PBDT0-0.02 100 PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.02 100

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

