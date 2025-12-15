Jayant Infratech hits the roof after bagging order worth Rs 41 cr from Central Railway

Jayant Infratech hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 89.25 after securing a domestic contract worth approximately Rs 40.55 crore from Central Railway.

The order involves the supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of conversion of existing unregulated 25 KV AC Overhead Equipment (OHE) to regulated OHE in the KalyanKarjat section (109 TKM) of Mumbai division.

The project is scheduled for completion by 11th December 2027. The promoters and promoter group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not constitute a related party transaction.

Jayant Infratech specializes in the design, supply, and commissioning of 25KV, 50Hz single phase traction overhead equipment, playing a vital role in the electrification of new and existing railway lines.