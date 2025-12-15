Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty below 26,050; media shares advance

Nifty below 26,050; media shares advance

Image
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The headline equity indices traded with small losses in the early afternoon trade, retreating after a two-day rally as continued foreign investor selling and lingering uncertainty over a potential U.S. trade deal dampened investor risk appetite. The Nifty traded below the 26,050 mark. Media shares advanced after declining in the two consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 68.58 points or 0.08% to 85,199.08. The Nifty 50 index lost 31.50 points or 0.12% to 26,015.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.27%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,134 shares rose and 1,907 shares fell. A total of 207 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.02% to 10.11. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,113, at a premium of 97.55 points as compared with the spot at 26,015.45.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 71.4 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 74.7 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index jumped 1.89% to 1,436.45. The index shed 0.14% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

D B Corp (up 5.66%), PVR Inox (up 4.58%), Prime Focus (up 3.9%), Saregama India (up 3.23%) and Sun TV Network (up 1.65%), Nazara Technologies (up 1.62%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.17%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.87%) and Tips Music (up 0.17%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

SEPC zoomed 11.87% after it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 3,300 crore from South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) through the JARPL-AT Consortium, comprising Jai Ambey Roadlines (80%) & Avinash Transport (20%).

Ashoka Buildcon rose 2.18% after it has received an EPC order from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to construct a flyover connecting J.J. Bridge & Sitaram Selam Bridge at J.J. RoadSaboo Siddik Polytechnic Road Junction in E Ward.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

