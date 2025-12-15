Nifty below 26,050; media shares advance

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 68.58 points or 0.08% to 85,199.08. The Nifty 50 index lost 31.50 points or 0.12% to 26,015.45.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.27%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,134 shares rose and 1,907 shares fell. A total of 207 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.02% to 10.11. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,113, at a premium of 97.55 points as compared with the spot at 26,015.45.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 71.4 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 74.7 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index jumped 1.89% to 1,436.45. The index shed 0.14% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
D B Corp (up 5.66%), PVR Inox (up 4.58%), Prime Focus (up 3.9%), Saregama India (up 3.23%) and Sun TV Network (up 1.65%), Nazara Technologies (up 1.62%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.17%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.87%) and Tips Music (up 0.17%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
SEPC zoomed 11.87% after it has secured a domestic contract worth Rs 3,300 crore from South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) through the JARPL-AT Consortium, comprising Jai Ambey Roadlines (80%) & Avinash Transport (20%).
Ashoka Buildcon rose 2.18% after it has received an EPC order from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to construct a flyover connecting J.J. Bridge & Sitaram Selam Bridge at J.J. RoadSaboo Siddik Polytechnic Road Junction in E Ward.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app