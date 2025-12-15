Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nara Brahmani wins 2025 Business Today's Most Powerful Women in Business Award

Nara Brahmani wins 2025 Business Today's Most Powerful Women in Business Award

Image
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Heritage Foods announced that Nara Brahmani, Executive Director of the Company, has been honoured as a winner at the Business Today - Most Powerful Women in Business (BT MPW) Awards 2025, themed Profit is Power.

The recognition was conferred at the 22nd edition of the Business Today MPW Awards ceremony, held on 12 December 2025, at the National Stock Exchange, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices trades with small losses; oil & gas shares slide

Nifty below 26,050; media shares advance

Wheels India climbs on technical assistance agreement for alloy wheel business

TV Vision Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nephrocare Health Services IPO ends with subscription of 13.96 times

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story