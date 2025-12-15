Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TV Vision Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TV Vision Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd, Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Vipul Ltd and Kridhan Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 December 2025.

TV Vision Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 9.54 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23164 shares in the past one month.

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd surged 17.70% to Rs 112. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26848 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1388 shares in the past one month.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd spiked 17.40% to Rs 151.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2554 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5226 shares in the past one month.

Vipul Ltd jumped 16.60% to Rs 12.01. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81472 shares in the past one month.

Kridhan Infra Ltd added 15.44% to Rs 4.56. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 60952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8442 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

