TV Vision Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd, Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Vipul Ltd and Kridhan Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 December 2025.

TV Vision Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 9.54 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23164 shares in the past one month.

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd surged 17.70% to Rs 112. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26848 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1388 shares in the past one month. Agri-Tech (India) Ltd spiked 17.40% to Rs 151.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2554 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5226 shares in the past one month. Vipul Ltd jumped 16.60% to Rs 12.01. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81472 shares in the past one month.