Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shiva Mills Ltd, Celebrity Fashions Ltd, Premier Explosives Ltd and South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 April 2025.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 42.34 at 28-Apr-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 59319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20070 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Mills Ltd spiked 15.76% to Rs 85.73. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1289 shares in the past one month.

Celebrity Fashions Ltd soared 15.55% to Rs 13.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12153 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8269 shares in the past one month.

Premier Explosives Ltd added 12.06% to Rs 434. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33288 shares in the past one month.

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd exploded 11.54% to Rs 130. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22025 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4036 shares in the past one month.

