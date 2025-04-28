RBL Bank spurts as asset quality improves

RBL Bank jumped 8.49% to Rs 203.75 after the bank reported a reduction in its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratios in Q4 March 2025.

The private lender's standalone net profit tumbled 80.52% to Rs 68.70 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 352.64 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Total income increased 6.19% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,475.60 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax tanked 83.93% to Rs 76.05 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025 as against Rs 473.24 crore posted in the year-ago period. Operating profit in the quarter ended March 2025 was at Rs 861 crore, down 2.93% from Rs 887 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Net interest income degrew 2% YoY to Rs 1,563 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025. Net interest margin (NIM) reduced to 4.89% in Q4 FY25, compared to 5.45% reported in the same quarter a year ago.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies surged 89.74% YoY to Rs 785.14 crore during the fourth quarter of FY25.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 2,465 crore as of 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 2,271 crore as of 31 March 2024.

Encouragingly, early signs of improvement in asset quality have emerged, with gross slippages declining by 130 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 1.15%. The GNPA ratio improved to 2.60% as of 31 March 2025, as against 2.65% a year earlier. Additionally, the net NPA ratio significantly improved to 0.29%, compared to 0.74% as of 31 March 2024.

The provision coverage ratio, including technical write-offs, was at 96.4% as of 31 March 2025, as against 89.8% as of 31 March 2024.

As of 31 March 2025, net advances were at Rs 92,618 crore, registering a growth of 10% YoY, while deposits grew by 7% YoY to Rs 110,944 crore.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 37,886 crore as of 31 March 2025, up 4% YoY. The CASA ratio reduced to 34.1% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 35.2% as of 31 March 2024.

Capital adequacy was 15.54%, and the common equity tier 1 ratio was 14.06% as of 31 March 2025. The average liquidity coverage ratio came in at 133% for Q4 FY25.

As of 31 March 2025, the bank has 2,033 total touchpoints, of which 561 are bank branches and 1,472 are business correspondent branches, of which 296 are banking outlets.

R. Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank, said, "We have navigated a complex environment with resilience and focus, delivering strong momentum in secured retail and commercial banking while deepening our base of granular, sticky deposits. With proactive, prudent provisioning on the JLG loan portfolio, the bank is entering FY26 with a clean slate for the JLG business. Our secured retail and wholesale portfolios have now seen eight consecutive quarters of near-zero credit costs. The core engine remains strongdriven by disciplined execution, profitability-led growth, and a sharp customer focus. Were pleased to close the year with steady performance and continued progress on our key priorities."

Meanwhile, RBL Banks board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1 per share (10%) for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

RBL Bank is one of India's leading private sector banks with an expanding presence across the country. The bank offers specialized services under five business verticals, namely corporate & institutional banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets, and treasury and financial markets operations.

