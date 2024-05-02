Jayaswal Neco Industries standalone net profit declines 60.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.94% to Rs 1411.43 crore

Net profit of Jayaswal Neco Industries declined 60.96% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.94% to Rs 1411.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1469.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.44% to Rs 209.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 5933.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6342.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

