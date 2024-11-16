Jaypee Infratech consolidated net profit rises 26.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.23% to Rs 246.32 crore

Net profit of Jaypee Infratech rose 26.96% to Rs 92.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 246.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 208.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.246.32208.3435.3937.26111.6487.2792.7673.0692.7673.06

