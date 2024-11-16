Jaypee Infratech consolidated net profit rises 26.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 18.23% to Rs 246.32 crore

Net profit of Jaypee Infratech rose 26.96% to Rs 92.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 246.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 208.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales246.32208.34 18 OPM %35.3937.26 -PBDT111.6487.27 28 PBT92.7673.06 27 NP92.7673.06 27

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

