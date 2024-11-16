Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sizemasters Technology consolidated net profit rises 27.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sizemasters Technology consolidated net profit rises 27.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.32% to Rs 3.49 crore

Net profit of Sizemasters Technology rose 27.50% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.492.83 23 OPM %33.2434.98 -PBDT1.341.04 29 PBT1.321.03 28 NP1.020.80 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Donald Trump names young Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary

Iranian official meets Musk in a possible step to ease tensions with Trump

LIVE: Injured infants being treated, says Jhansi commissioner amid hospital fire; probe ordered

Fisherfolk at Maharashtra's Dandi Hawar market list concerns as poll nears

Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2024: India vs China live timing

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story