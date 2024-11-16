Sizemasters Technology consolidated net profit rises 27.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.32% to Rs 3.49 crore

Net profit of Sizemasters Technology rose 27.50% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.492.8333.2434.981.341.041.321.031.020.80

