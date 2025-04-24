ACC Q4 PAT tumbles 20% YoY to Rs 751 cr

The cement maker's consolidated net profit fell 20.38% to Rs 751.03 crore in Q4 in FY25 as against Rs 943.34 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 12.16% to Rs 6,066.52 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before exceptional items and tax was at Rs 747.45 crore in Q4 FY25, registering growth of 14.36% from Rs 653.54 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 134.73 crore during the quarter.

Operating EBITDA declined marginally to Rs 830 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 837 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin reduced to 13.7% in Q4 FY25 from 15.5% in Q4 FY24.

Sales volume of cement and clinker stood at 11.9 million tonnes (MT) in Q4 FY25, up from 10.5 MT in Q4 FY24, reflecting a 14% year-on-year growth. This increase was driven by higher trade volumes and a higher contribution of premium products.

Kiln fuel cost declined by 23%, from Rs 1.91 per 000 kCal to Rs 1.47 per 000 kCal. The thermal value stood at 737 kCal and is expected to improve further in the coming quarters, driven by capex-based efficiency improvement projects.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 2.87% to Rs 2,402.12 crore on 9.03% increase in revenue to Rs 21,762.31 crore in FY25 over FY24.

On outlook front, the company said that the cement consumption grew by 8% during Q4 FY25, marginally higher as compared to 7% in the previous quarter. The increase in demand was driven by a pick-up in construction activities, improvement in rural demand, traction in the real estate sector, and increased government spending on infrastructure and construction activities. As per the growth trends observed in Q3 and Q4 FY25, it is projected that cement demand during FY26 will continue to benefit from the momentum gained by government spending on infrastructure and construction activities. The growth is anticipated to range between 7% to 8% for the coming fiscal, driven by ongoing consumption demand in the housing and infrastructure segments, as well as the favourable impact of the proinfra and housing Budget 2025.

Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director & CEO, ACC, said, As we conclude this FY, ACC stands stronger, more agile, and future ready. This year has been marked by strategic milestones that reinforce our position as a leader in the Indian cement industry. Our capacity expansion initiatives, including the commissioning of new grinding units supported by debottlenecking and modernisation, are aligned with growing infrastructure and booming demand of the nation.

We have also made significant progress on our ESG agenda, enhancing our usage of alternative fuel, reducing carbon intensity and advancing our water positivity initiatives. ACC is the only larger cement company which is certified by SBTi for Net Zero target. Innovation continues to remain central to our approach. Through our digital transformation programme, we are leveraging data, AI, and automation to drive efficiencies across the value chain from Quarry to Lorry. Those efforts have translated into improved operational matrices, strengthened customer engagement and long-term value creation. I would like to express my heartful appreciation to our employees, partners and shareholders for their support and trust. Together, we are building a sustainable and resilient ACC, Indias oldest Cement company getting younger by the day, the TRUST factor getting stronger by the day - one thats equipped to shape the future of construction of India.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. Friday, 13th June 2025, has been fixed as the record date to determine shareholders entitlement to the dividend. If approved at the AGM, the dividend will be paid on or after 1st July 2025, subject to tax deduction at source."

ACC is a part of Adani Cement and one of India's leading producers of cement and ready-mix concrete. ACC has 20 cement manufacturing sites, over 100 concrete plants and a nationwide network of channel partners to serve its customers.

The scrip rose 0.48% to close at Rs 2,061.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News