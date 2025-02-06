Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jeco Exports & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Jeco Exports & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-100.00-100.00 -PBDT-0.01-0.01 0 PBT-0.01-0.01 0 NP-0.01-0.01 0

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

