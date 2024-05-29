Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jetking Infotrain consolidated net profit declines 71.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales decline 9.00% to Rs 4.35 crore

Net profit of Jetking Infotrain declined 71.88% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.00% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.37% to Rs 18.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.354.78 -9 18.9218.85 0 OPM %-26.44-11.72 --15.38-8.59 - PBDT1.012.13 -53 1.741.82 -4 PBT0.451.60 -72 -0.50-0.15 -233 NP0.451.60 -72 -0.50-0.15 -233

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

