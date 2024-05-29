Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uflex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 270.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Uflex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 270.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 3402.34 crore

Net loss of Uflex reported to Rs 270.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 3402.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3320.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 690.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 480.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.78% to Rs 13188.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14457.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3402.343320.18 2 13188.6314457.92 -9 OPM %10.7611.13 -10.3712.15 - PBDT308.09253.38 22 977.841405.08 -30 PBT143.0487.36 64 322.36806.05 -60 NP-270.900.88 PL -690.99480.68 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Infosys, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, ABFRL, Uflex in focus

Uflex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 67.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 9.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Time Technoplast spurts after getting nod for manufacturing hydrogen cylinder from PESO

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

SRM Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Unitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1442.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story