Uflex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 270.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 3402.34 crore

Net loss of Uflex reported to Rs 270.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 3402.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3320.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 690.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 480.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.78% to Rs 13188.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14457.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

