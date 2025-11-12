JFL Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 35.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.30% to Rs 29.91 crore

Net profit of JFL Life Sciences rose 35.86% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.30% to Rs 29.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.29.9139.519.736.072.482.132.211.891.971.45

