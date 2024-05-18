Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 78.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 78.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales decline 12.26% to Rs 77.27 crore

Net Loss of Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co reported to Rs 78.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 53.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.26% to Rs 77.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 86.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 18.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.02% to Rs 343.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 330.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales77.2788.07 -12 343.95330.66 4 OPM %-55.4228.53 -15.5352.85 - PBDT-78.03-53.73 -45 -86.7718.15 PL PBT-78.03-53.73 -45 -86.7718.15 PL NP-78.03-53.73 -45 -86.7718.15 PL

First Published: May 18 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

