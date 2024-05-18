Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vimta Labs consolidated net profit declines 2.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Vimta Labs consolidated net profit declines 2.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.60% to Rs 79.69 crore

Net profit of Vimta Labs declined 2.60% to Rs 12.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.60% to Rs 79.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.86% to Rs 41.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 318.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 318.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales79.6981.82 -3 318.26318.19 0 OPM %30.6429.54 -27.2729.83 - PBDT24.3824.60 -1 88.6895.71 -7 PBT16.2816.55 -2 54.4865.00 -16 NP12.3512.68 -3 41.0148.17 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Vimta Labs climbs on securing Govt grant for upgrading lab

Healthcare stocks rise

Raj Oil Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Laurus Labs consolidated net profit declines 26.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit rises 32.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Kirloskar Ferrous Q4 PAT drops 81% YoY to Rs 18 cr

ZEEL reports turnaround Q4 numbers

Zenith Fibres reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jodhpur Wind Farms Pvt standalone net profit rises 13.59% in the March 2024 quarter

NHPC Q4 PAT slides 18% to Rs 610 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story