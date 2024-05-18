Vimta Labs consolidated net profit declines 2.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.60% to Rs 79.69 crore

Net profit of Vimta Labs declined 2.60% to Rs 12.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.60% to Rs 79.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.86% to Rs 41.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 318.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 318.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

